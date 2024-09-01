Indian Racing Festival's Night Race Circuit kicks off in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 1 The round 2 of the Indian Racing Festival will witness formula cars roaring on the streets of Chennai in a groundbreaking spectacle across the iconic stretch of Island Grounds.

The street night circuit will witness more than 40 drivers vying in action in the course of the day and will set a new benchmark for motorsport in India, with the exhilarating energy and unique street circuit layout paving the way for what promises to be an unforgettable finale.

The drivers took a "track walk" across the 3.5 kms street circuit on Saturday and later drove through to master the challenges of the technical bends and got a feel of the thrill and the fast lanes and all the drivers gave unanimous thumbs to the track.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government for their invaluable support and assistance in securing the circuit's safety and security. We are thrilled and poised to make history on the streets of Chennai this Sunday," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited.

While for many drivers at the Indian Racing Festival, this will be their first-ever night race, the practice on Saturday offered them a much-needed experience and an exciting opportunity to showcase their adaptability and skill.

Each of the teams embraced the challenges of the track, mastered the unique conditions including the wind directions and its impact and demonstrated optimum tyre management ahead of the maiden street race cheered by spectators at every nook and corner of this unique circuit.

India’s Ruhaan Alva, the teenager from Bengaluru representing Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers, who had an impressive outing in Round 1 last weekend at the Madras International Circuit, said: “It will be fun as the track looks super challenging, pretty high speed with some nice chicanes as well. The night race is new for me, and I am really looking forward to it. It's going to be a hot weekend, so the tyre degradation is something we will have to take care of. The low grip on track compared to what we are used to, makes it important to take care of the tires.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor