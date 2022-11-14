Indian Racing League: Chennai to host races at Madras International Circuit

Chennai, Nov 14 The Madras International Circuit (MIC) the first permanent racing circuit in the country will host Indian Racing League's races on the weekend of November 25 and December 2 here, the organisers announced on Monday.

Madras International Circuit on Monday also hosted the season's Pre-testing to gear up to maiden Indian Racing League.

The motorsport league, organised by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), is bringing 24 prominent foreign and Indian drivers to the country for a unique spectacle for racing enthusiasts with four consecutive weekends starting November 19.

MIC in Chennai will host six city-based teams including its own Chennai Turbo Riders and others including Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces.

The Chennai Turbo Riders includes the city's very own driver Vishnu Prasad, a 13 times Indian national champion with extensive experience in motorsports.

The Chennai team also features renowned drivers like Parth Ghorpade, an Indian professional driver hailing from Maharashtra, five times winner of the national championship; Jon Lancaster, a veteran British driver and winner of European Le Mans Series amongst other championships; and female Formula racing driver Nicole Havrda, a young upcoming talent, who is a proven racer with multiple podium finishes.

"The Indian Racing league is the ultimate push to bring the Indian motorsports segment to a global stage and provide young racers a platform to compete with international motorsports drivers. Chennai has always been a prominent hub for motorsport talent in India and plays a pivotal role in Indian motorsports history," said Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL and Chairman, RPPL.

"With state-of-the-art infrastructure for motorsports and racing enthusiasts, Indian Racing League will be a game-changer for how motorsports in perceived in our nation," he added.

The Indian Racing League will feature male and female drivers who will compete against each other on a level playing field with the same ecosystem and machinery.

There would be several women drivers as well in the Indian Racing League including Celia Martin, a French race car driver. She is the winner of ADAC Total 24 hours of Nurburgring - SP8 class and along other podium finishes.

The Wolf racing team is operating all the competing cars.

As per RPPL it's unique and innovative idea gives both men and women have an equal chance to compete on a fair playing field, with the objective of making India a popular motorsports destination worldwide.

