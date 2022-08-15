Indian sports fraternity extends Independence Day wishes to nation

As India celebrated its Independence Day, the Indian sports fraternity extended wishes to the nation on Monday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma tweeted, "75 years of independence. Happy independence day."

Taking to Twitter former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wished the nation and wrote, "To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also took to Twitter and wrote, "The goosebumps we Indians get on seeing our #Tiranga standing tall is something indescribable. On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day, remember all our freedom fighters and soldiers for their contribution to our Nation. Jai Hind."

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan hamara. On this special day I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Independence day."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "#Best wishes for Independence day. Today is an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and rededicate ourselves to the cause of unity, peace, prosperity and brotherhood in our country. Let us make India the strongest and most prosperous with our collective efforts. Jai Hind."

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Mirabai Chanu said on Twitter, "Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

"As an athlete wearing the Indian colours means the world to us. We carry our Tirangas in our heart. Wishing each of my fellow Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay, today! #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav," Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara tweeted.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist wrestler Bajarang Punia also wished the nation and tweeted, "Happy #IndependenceDay to all the countrymen. Hail India #hargharTiranga."

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia wrote, "Happy independence day #HarGharTiranga #75thIndependenceDay."

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that the people should never forget the sacrifice of thousands who have laid down their lives.

"Thousands laid down their lives so that our country breaths this day. never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day," PR Sreejesh tweeted.

CWG 2022 para table tennis gold medallist Bhavina Patel took to her Twitter and wished a very happy Independence Day to the country.

"May our Tiranga always fly the highest. Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind! #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga," Patel wrote.

Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai tweeted, "I wish my whole nation a happy independence day. Let's celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav removing all negativities of our lives, and adding lots of positive thoughts."

( With inputs from ANI )

