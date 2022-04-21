Indian women's boxing team leaves for Turkey for World Championship camp

New Delhi, April 21 The Indian women's boxing team, led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, left for Istanbul, Turkey in the early hours of Thursday to participate in the training camp as part of the team's preparation for 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

At the camp, the Indian team will train alongside boxers from countries like Kazakhstan, Turkey, Algeria, Panama, Lithuania, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Ireland.

The camp will be held from April 20-May 5. The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from May 6-May 21.

India have won one silver and six bronze medals in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships so far.

World Championships squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).

