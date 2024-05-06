India's Manika Batra stuns World No 2 in WTT Saudi Smash, claims biggest scalp of her singles career

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), May 6 Top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra claimed the biggest scalp of her career as she accounted for World No. 2, Wang Manyu of China in four games in a Women's singles Round of 32 clash in WTT Saudi Smash here on Monday.

Manika came back after losing the first game to win the next three to stun the top Chinese player and win the match 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in the 38-minute encounter played at Infinity Arena in King Abdullah Sports City.

Manika won 16 points on her serve while her Chinese opponent bagged 14. She claimed 24 points on her opponent's serve and enjoyed a handy lead of six points at one time against the World No.2.

The 28-year-old Indian had started her campaign in Saudi Smash with a 3-0 win over Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round.

Manika, who is ranked 39th in the women's singles in WTT World Rankings, was elated to win the biggest match of her singles career.

"Today was the biggest achievement of my singles career as I beat world #2 Wang Manyu. I have been working hard in my training sessions with my coach, Aman Balgu along with my practice partner and trainers and my hard work paid off," Manika was quoted by her team as saying in a release on Monday.

"I am very happy because it wasn’t just a day’s hard work, it takes days, months and years of hard work to achieve such results. I want to thank everyone who was there for me, cheered me and supported me.

"I fought for every ball in the game and I’ll keep that fighting spirit up in the next match and coming tournaments as well," said Manika.

Manika will next play Nina Mittelham of Germany in a pre-quarterfinals match.

