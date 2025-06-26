India's Nehru World School wins match in NBA Rising Stars Invitational

Singapore, June 26 India’s Nehru World School defeated Singapore’s United World College South East Asia Dover 66–62 in the Boys' Division of the NBA Rising Stars Invitational 2025 to start their campaign on a winning note in the prestigious event.

Abhyupang Mishra, the captain of Nehru World School, emerged as the standout performer for his team, finishing as the top-scorer for the winning side with 20 points.

Earlier, the inaugural NBA Rising Stars Invitational, the league’s first regional high-school basketball tournament featuring boys’ and girls’ teams from 11 countries across Asia-Pacific, tipped off on Wednesday at the Kallang Tennis Hub in Singapore as part of a multiday immersive basketball and entertainment festival.

NBA Rising Stars Invitational is part of the league’s multiyear collaboration with Sport Singapore (Sport SG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The five-day tournament tipped off with round-robin games currently underway through June 27, before advancing to single-elimination semifinals and final games on June 28 and 29.

In addition to the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, the festival will feature a range of interactive experiences for fans of all ages, including player appearances and meet-and-greets, open court sessions, photo opportunities with authentic NBA memorabilia including the Larry O’Brien Trophy, official NBA merchandise for sale, and performances by the Los Angeles Lakers dance team, the Laker Girls, and Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

Two teams from India -- Nehru World School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi Public School, Rajnandgaon.

In all, 220 high school players will participate in the NBA Rising Stars Invitational. The tournament will feature boys’ and girls’ teams from 11 countries across Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

--IANS

