"India's performance was very good, I'm very happy": Jaismine Lamboria on her country's performance at World Boxing Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], September 16 : India's Jaismine Lamboria expressed delight after clinching a historic gold medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, reflecting on the country's strong overall performance at the event.

Reflecting on India's overall showing at the event, she said, "India's performance in the World Boxing Championship was very good, we have won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal... it feels very good, I'm very happy."

She defeated Poland's Szermeta Julia 4-1 at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Saturday.

Olympic silver medallist from Paris 2024, Szeremeta, began the match at a furious pace, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands, but that kicked Jaismine into action, who dominated from the second round onwards, using her height advantage to control the contest and secure a 4-1 victory.

Julia, who had secured a silver in the Paris 2024 Olympics, started aggressively with sharp counter-attacks, but Jaismine turned the tables in the second round and used her height to her advantage, dictating the bout.

During her run to the final, the southpaw had secured four successive 5-0 unanimous wins over: Paris Olympian Omailyn Alcala of Venezuela in the semis, Khumoranobu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in the quarters, Brazil's two-time Olympian Jucielen Romeu and Ukraine's Daria-Olha Hutarina in her opening bouts.

Her victory added to India's strong medal tally, with two golds, one silver, and one bronze. India finished the tournament on a high, showcasing depth and determination across categories.

Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) took home a bronze, as per Olympics.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor