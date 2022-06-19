Indonesia Open 2022: Tai Tzu Ying claims women's singles title

The second-seed Tai Tzu Ying defeated Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi of China on Sunday in Jakarta to claim the women's singles title at the badminton's Indonesia Open 2022.

Chinese Taipei's Olympic silver medallist narrowly lost the first game (21-23) but immediately reacted by taking the second period 21-6.

Then Tai, who's going to turn 28 on Monday, took control of the decider and saw off Wang 21-15 to take her second consecutive title in the BWF World Tour after the Thailand Open.

The final day started with the success of China's Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who earned the mixed doubles title after seeing off Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa of Japan in two games (21-14, 21-16).

In the semi-final clash, Tai Tzu Ying saw off Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yu Fei. The second seed of the tournament lost the first game in 13 minutes but then tied the score in a thrilling second set (33') after saving five match points (26-24).

Tai, who had lost to Chen in the last Olympic final, then comfortably won the decide.

Later in the day, men's world number one Viktor Axelsen will clash with Zhao Jun Peng for the Super 1000 title. The summit clash against the Chinese shuttler will see the world No.1 in his fourth final of the season.

The Olympic champion saw off Lee Zii Jia in a dramatic semi-final to enter the summit clash of Indonesia Open 2022. The Dane veered close to only his second defeat of the year from 30 matches, but the focus was unrelenting even at the end of a contest that had slipped out of his grasp.

Axelsen narrowly lost the opening game (19-21) but forced a decider after taking the second 21-11. In the third game, Axelsen was leading 20-16 until Lee made a stunning comeback with five straight points. However, the Dane held his nerve and won 23-21 after one hour and 10 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

