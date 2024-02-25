International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024, IND vs PAK: Sangram Singh Beats Pakistan’s Mohammad Saeed in Dubai

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh beat Pakistan’s Mohammad Saeed at Dubai's International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 on Sunday, February 25. This epic face-off is the headline event of the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship 2024, promoted by World Professional Wrestling Hub.

Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion had said, "The anticipated level of competition in Dubai excites me, and I want to thank the Dubai Sports Council for their support. This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub."

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh beats Pakistan’s Mohammad Saeed at International Pro Wrestling Championship in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/m2aZDrvcgG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Besides highly anticipated main event Sangram Singh vs Muhammad Saeed, Five matches are scheduled for the event that is Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), the 2017 European Wrestling Champion, will face Damon Kemp (USA); Andrea Carolina (Columbia); Bader Ali (UAE); he will also face Vescan Cynthia (France); he will face Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo); he will face the gold medalist from the Games of La Francophonie; and he will face Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).