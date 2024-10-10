IOA president PT Usha accuses Kalyan Chaubey of "impersonating acting CEO"

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha hit back at All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and accused him of "impersonating the acting CEO" of the IOA.

She emphasised that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India recognize Raghuram Iyer as the "legitimate CEO of the IOA."

She stated that his "agenda using official IOA stationery for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on October 25 in the national capital is both "both illegal and in violation of the IOA Constitution."

Usha reiterated that Raghuram Iyer is "the current and only CEO of the IOA". She claimed that certain members of the IOA Executive Council (EC) are "denying his appointment and withholding his salary for the past nine months."

Usha revealed that she has already convened the SGM with due notice issued on October 3, in accordance with Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution.

She stated that she has not authorised Chaubey, Joint Secretary IOA "to convene any meeting or promulgate an agenda" for the SGM on October 25.

"Additionally, it is also worth noting that for the EC members to convene an SGM through the CEO, such a decision can only be taken at an EC Meeting as required by the IOA Constitution, which has not been convened in the recent past," the IOA press release said.

Usha went on to claim that her efforts "to convene Emergency EC meetings since mid-January" this year, have resulted in EC members "not letting her proceed forward with the agenda let aside any discussion on convening an SGM being discussed."

The IOA president stated that she "lawfully convened" that Chaubey would be the official representative of AIFF. Usha believes that Chaubey's actions raise concerns about the motive behind the actions.

"It is worth noting that Mr Kalyan Chaubey is the official representative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the SGM scheduled on 25 October 2024, which I have lawfully convened. He is also guilty of issuing a recognition to Taekwondo Federation of India without the approval of General Assembly, Therefore, this attempt to act as the Ag CEO and issue a separate agenda for the same SGM raises serious concerns about the motives behind these actions," the IOA press release stated.

Usha revealed that a few days ago she was approached by "certain senior sports administrators," who requested that she "withdraw the agenda for the SGM and call off the meeting."

She also stated that "12 members of the IOA EC might issue a "No Confidence Motion against her" if she went ahead with the SGM on October 25."

According to Usha, the "illegal notice" issued by Chaubey "confirms" her "belief that there is a group of individuals working behind the scenes to disrupt the functioning of the IOA. These individuals clearly have much to hide and are using select EC members to shield themselves from scrutiny."

Usha stated that as the IOA president she is "committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity within the IOA. Any actions that violate these principles, including the unauthorized issuance of agendas and impersonation, will not be tolerated."

She urged all stakeholders to recognize the legality of the SGM notice issued by her office on October 3, and to "disregard any illegal actions that are in direct contravention of the IOA Constitution."

