IPL 2024: Bad weather delays toss between KKR v GT at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 13 Incessant lightning and bad weather have delayed the start of Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It has not rained heavily but a drizzle forced the ground staff to put the centre cover.

However, in the latest update, the covers have been removed but the floodlights are yet to be switched on. The updated toss time has not been announced yet.

KKR are the table-toppers on the points table and have qualified for the playoffs, whereas GT are reeling in eighth position with just five wins in 12 matches.

