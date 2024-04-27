IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan fined 10% of match fee for breach of Article 2.2 of IPL Code

New Delhi, April 27 Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter of Mumbai Indians, has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Kishan seems to have been pulled up for Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during the match.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, Article 2.2 relates to any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

