IPL 2024: Jay Shah invited 12,000 Cancer and Thalassemia to watch GTvDC match live in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 18 BCCI secretary Jay Shah fulfilled the wishes of 12,000 patients battling major health issues such as Cancer and Thalassemia, along with their families as their faces lit up with joyful smiles watching Wednesday's thrilling IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Even blood donors and blood donation camp organizers towards the cause were included in the special invitee list.

This gesture was to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, and the challenges faced by those living with the condition. It also provided the individuals with a much-needed day of fun and entertainment.

DC has put in a comprehensive performance on the field to beat the GT by six wickets. The Delhi bowlers put in a collective effort to bowl GT out for only 89 and the batters then ensured that they stormed home to their third win of the IPL 2024.

This kind deed by the BCCI shows how cricket has the power to bring communities together and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor