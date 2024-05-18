IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma to lead Punjab in their final match against Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18 Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday announced Jitesh Sharma as the captain for their final game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Jitesh will take charge from Sam Curran, who has returned to England for international duty. Curran was named in England’s five-match T20 series squad against Pakistan and will join the team for the first T2OI, scheduled on May 22 at Leeds.

Kings are already eliminated from the race to the Playoffs and are currently positioned at the ninth position of the points table. PBKS have only won five matches out of 13 games and will look to end their campaign on a big note.

