IPL 2024: KKR v LSG overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Kolkata, April 14 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match 28 on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into the clash, only the net run rate separates the two sides on the points table. LSG have won three, lost two and are fourth on the leaderboard. KKR, meanwhile, are second with three wins and one loss.

The two teams have met three times in the previous two seasons.

KKR v LSG head-to-head 3:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

KKR v LSG match time: The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

KKR v LSG match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v LSG match on television in India: KKR v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v LSG will be available on JioCinema.

Weather/ Pitch conditions:

It will be extremely hot and humid, with no possibility of dew to play a part.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

