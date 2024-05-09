IPL 2024: PBKS v RCB overall overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Dharamshala, May 9 Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 58 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

In the overall head-to-head matchups of the two teams, Punjab holds the lead with 17 wins whereas Bengaluru stands with 15 wins.

PBKS are eighth in the points table with four wins while RCB are seventh with same number of wins after 11 games.

PBKS v RCB head-to-head 32-

Punjab Kings: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

PBKS v RCB match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v RCB match venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Live broadcast of PBKS v RCB match on television in India: The PBKS v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of PBKS v RCB is available on JioCinema

PBKS v RCB

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

