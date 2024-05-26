IPL 2024: Powerplay in both innings is going to be what shapes the game, says Mitchell Starc

Chennai, May 26 Mitchell Starc, the fast-bowling spearhead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), believes the power-play in both innings of IPL 2024 final will be a major factor in shaping the outcome of the title clash.

KKR is up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and are eyeing to win their third IPL title after 2012 and 2014. KKR have beaten SRH twice already in this season of the IPL.

“Sunrisers played here a couple of nights ago but it is a different wicket, it will be about adapting with the bat and ball, I think powerplay in both innings is going to be what shapes the game, we were on the better side of that in Ahmedabad and hopefully it is the same here, but we know in T20 cricket anything can happen,” said Starc in a pre-game chat with broadcasters.

Asked about KKR’s preparation for the title clash, Starc said, “We had one (practice session) interrupted by rain last night. We all got warmed up and ready to go and then the rain came, so hopefully that's not the case tonight.”

“It was nice to get here early after our game in Ahmedabad, obviously we watched the other game (Qualifier 2) here last night unfold which resulted in us playing the Sunrisers, everyone is ready to go.”

After having a lean time in IPL 2024, Starc has been amongst the wickets, especially with his three-fer against SRH in Qualifier 1 playing a huge factor in KKR having an easy passage into the final. As of now, Starc has scalped 15 wickets in 13 games, averaging 28.66 at an economy rate of 11.07.

“I felt that my rhythm was building up being back into T20 cricket after a fair while, so thankfully that has been the case and got back into rhythm - the intensity and how quickly you need to adapt in T20 to conditions or how the batting team goes about it.”

“Our bowling unit has been fantastic throughout, the openers at the top order have been phenomenal as well and we have just gone about our business as a group, trying to improve game on game and find ourselves in the final. It has been nice personally to contribute to that and hopefully it is another successful night tonight,” he stated.

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh thinks KKR’s success in IPL 2024 has been shaped by the positive team environment. “Team atmosphere is superb. Whenever we enter the dressing room, Ramandeep Singh plays Punjabi songs and it changes the environment."

"GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir and Chandu (Chandrakant Pandit) sir have given us a lot of freedom. The thought process remains the same (for the final), playing according to the match situation.”

“It'll be a dream come true to win a senior trophy. I'll try to give my best. Hopefully we win the match. We have played a match here as well, so we know how the wicket plays. I never look too far ahead, I always stay in the present,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor