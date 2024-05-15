IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' Rabada leaves tournament early with soft tissue infection, flies back home

Johannesburg, May 15 Punjab Kings' star pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home to undergo rehabilitation for a lower limb soft tissue infection, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa also said the pacer has been closely monitored by its medical team.

Rabada played in every match of the season for PBKS before missing out on the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala. In 11 matches, he picked 11 scalps for the franchise.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," the CSA statement read.

However, South Africa remain hopeful that the injury will not impact his preparations for next month's T20 World Cup.

"His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected," it added.

The 28-year-old is a part of South Africa's pace attack which also features Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.

Before heading to the T20 World Cup, South Africa will take on West Indies in the three-match T20I series at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica, starting on May 23.

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in New York in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup on June 3.

