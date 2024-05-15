IPL 2024: RR v PBKS overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Guwahati, May 15 Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 65 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

RR are currently second in the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.349 and are already qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS are last in the table with eight points and an NRR of -0.423.

In the RR vs PBKS head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 27 times in the IPL with the Royals winning 16 of those matches and the Kings ending victorious in 11.

RR vs PBKS head-to-head 27-

Rajasthan Royals: 16

Punjab Kings: 11

RR vs PBKS match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR vs PBKS match venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs PBKS Live broadcast on television in India: The RR vs PBKS match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR vs PBKS is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

