IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts After Video of Him Collecting KKR Flags Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan won many hearts online after his recent video shared multiple times on social media in which he was spotted collecting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) flags at Eden Gardens after the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 14).

SKR, along with her daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and Suhana’s friend and Bollywood star Ananya Panday, was also seen at the stadium to watch the LSG vs KKR match. KKR defeated LSG by eight wickets at the Eden Garden, marking their fourth victory of the season.

After the team's victory over Lucknow, Khan was spotted collecting the fallen flags of KKR, sporting his team’s jersey and a small ponytail. Videos of him winning the hearts of KKR fans in which he saw humbly picking up the flags in his stand and handing them over to the staff.

Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself..

— ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

SRK was also seen waving to the crowd and blowing kisses while walking in the middle of the ground to the cheering supporters after the KKR's win over LSG. Bollywood superstar also met with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the skippers of KKR and LSG, respectively, and shared warm interactions with them.

SRK has always drawn attention whenever he arrives to watch IPL matches. Even as a spectator, his intense investment in the match is visible through the tension on his face.