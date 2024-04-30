IPL 2024: ‘We will take confidence from our win in the last game,' says PBKS Charl Langeveldt

Chennai, April 30 After a brilliant win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings will gear up for their next IPL match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, set to take place on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Addressing the pre-match conference on Tuesday, Punjab Kings fast bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said that his side will take confidence from their record win in the last game.

The Kings chased down a total of 262 at the Eden Gardens with eight wickets in hand to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, with a blistering ton from the opener, Jonny Bairstow.

"In sports, you always take confidence from the last game. And our last game was a good one for us. But Chennai is always a tricky wicket to play, so we will be prepared for that," Langeveldt said.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have faced each other 28 times in IPL history so far, out of which the former have won 15 games while the latter have won 13 matches. Over the past few years, the Punjab Kings have maintained a good record against Chennai and will hope to replicate the same on Wednesday.

"It's always a tricky wicket. It looks like we will be playing on a fresher wicket with extra bounce for the bowlers, seamers especially. Over the last 3–4 years, we have done well against them. But it's always hard when you are playing against the Chennai Super Kings at their home. They bowl really well here," the former Proteas speedster said.

"We don't think about statistics or records. We treat every game as a new one for us. But it does build confidence that we have a good record against the Chennai Super Kings," he added.

Sam Curran has been the stand-in captain for Punjab over the last four games due to skipper Shikhar Dhawan's injury. Langeveldt also gave an update on skipper Dhawan and Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza. "Sikandar Raza has gone to represent his country. We will have an update on Dhawan by tomorrow," he said.

Chennai have a formidable batting line-up, including the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Rachin Ravindra, who have been in good form. Asked about the Punjab Kings' plans against the opposition, Langeveldt kept the cards close to his chest.

"I will not reveal much. But we have plans for each individual. Everyone has strengths, and everyone has weaknesses. We have had meetings to discuss the same for each batter individually," he signed off.

