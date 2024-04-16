IPL 2024: You can't just be good, you've to be very good every day, says DC's Ponting ahead of GT clash

Ahmedabad, April 16 After a six-wicket win in their previous outing, Delhi Capitals will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Gujarat Titans in their next match in Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference here on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting explained the team's approach for the game against the Gujarat Giants. "We will structure our batting order tomorrow to make sure that we've got the right batsmen against their spinners in those crucial middle overs of the game. The batsmen are well aware of the skill set that they'll need tomorrow to take on this Gujarat side. We are just looking forward to the contest," Ponting said.

Delhi Capitals are still waiting for a fitness test on Wednesday morning for a final decision on opener David Warner, who is yet to recover fully from an injury. "David did have an X-ray after the last game. That X-ray came back all clear. But he's got a lot of swelling around the knuckle on his left hand. We'll give him a fitness test tomorrow morning, and keeping our fingers crossed that he's okay," he added while giving an update on Warner's fitness.

Talking about the team's campaign so far, Ponting said, "The overriding message from me to the players over the last six games is how close we've been. We could easily be sitting here with five wins and one loss. So, we understand how close we are and how close the tournament is, but you can't afford to be close to being good in the IPL. You've got to turn up and be very good every day."

"We know we've got to get better in certain areas of our cricket. And trust me, we're working really hard every day to make sure that we're as well prepared as we can be," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals are currently on four points from six matches, the same as Mumbai Indians.

