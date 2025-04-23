IPL 2025: Cummins blames lack of anchors for SRH defeat, lauds Klaasen-Abhinav stand

Hyderabad, April 23 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team lacked a stabilising presence in their innings, as they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Cummins credited Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar for giving SRH something to bowl at, but conceded that it simply wasn’t enough.

“Abhinav and Klassy got us to a good total, but we couldn't get through this innings,” Cummins said, referring to SRH’s early collapse to 35 for 5. “Needed a guy to really steady the ship.”

On a surface that appeared tacky and slow at the start of the match, SRH lost four wickets in the powerplay — the lowest powerplay score of the season — as Mumbai’s new-ball pair, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, ran riot. Klaasen’s fighting 71 off 44 balls, combined with a patient 43 from Abhinav Manohar, helped SRH recover to 143 for 8.

Cummins reflected on the nature of the surface and the fine margins in T20 cricket. “You have to build your innings here; if you face a few balls, you can catch up,” he said. “The difference between our first game, where we got 280 odd and then on the same surface, we got rolled over. In T20, the margins are also very little, you need to perform on the given day.”

Heinrich Klaasen’s innings stood out once again, especially for his calculated aggression despite a lack of support from the rest of the top order. His reverse scoop off Bumrah and control rate of 86% showcased his composure under pressure.

Mumbai Indians chased the total with relative ease, thanks to a classy 70 from Rohit Sharma and a blistering 40* from Suryakumar Yadav. The chase was completed in 17.3 overs, handing SRH their fifth defeat in eight games.

Looking ahead, Cummins stressed the importance of reading conditions quickly. “We have a few away games now, iso it will be about assessing each wicket as quickly as possible. Some days it will be an all-out attack, some days it will be about weighing our options.”

