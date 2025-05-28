IPL 2025: Punjab Kings, RCB seek final berth in clash of equals at Mullanpur

New Chandigarh, May 28 When Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Mullanpur on Thursday, it will be more than just a match — it will be a battle of ambition, redemption, and shared legacies. Both teams are chasing the same elusive goal: their first IPL title.

This is PBKS’ first playoff appearance since 2014, when they topped the league table but lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, RCB’s last top-two finish came in 2016 — a season in which they too faltered in the final, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, both franchises have struggled with consistency in the playoffs, but 2025 marks a refreshing turn of fortunes.

PBKS' transformation this season has been led by its uncapped Indian core. The likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar have consistently delivered, offering the team both balance and flair. On the other hand, RCB have moved away from their reputation of being a star-studded but top-heavy unit. This year, they are led by Rajat Patidar, with Jitesh Sharma as his deputy, both boasting limited international experience but strong IPL form.

Both sides have had to manage injury concerns, too. PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to return after missing two games due to a wrist niggle, while RCB are set to welcome back Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from a shoulder issue.

However, each team will be missing a key player — PBKS allrounder Marco Jansen has returned to South Africa to prepare for the WTC Final, while RCB's Tim David is unlikely to feature after suffering a hamstring injury.

The last time these two teams played at Mullanpur, RCB emerged victorious, with Virat Kohli producing a match-winning 73 not out and celebrating animatedly in front of Shreyas Iyer — a gesture that seemed to spark a tense exchange. That backdrop adds fuel to this rivalry, especially since both Kohli and Iyer are their teams’ top scorers this season.

Kohli has amassed 608 runs at a strike rate of 147.91, while Iyer has notched up 514 at a blazing 171.90. However, Iyer’s form at Mullanpur has been underwhelming — just 25 runs across four innings — and his record against some of RCB’s bowlers doesn’t inspire much confidence either. Hazlewood has dismissed him three times in 19 balls, conceding just nine runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has similarly dominated him in previous encounters.

PBKS, meanwhile, will have to rethink their combination with Jansen unavailable. They may bring back Azmatullah Omarzai to maintain balance or turn to Xavier Bartlett or Vijaykumar Vyshak. The challenge will be maintaining both bowling depth and batting cushion. For RCB, accommodating Hazlewood might mean benching Nuwan Thushara, who was impressive against LSG. The overseas combination will be crucial in the final selection.

PBKS and RCB have faced off 35 times, with Punjab winning 18 and Bengaluru 17. It's a rivalry as tight as the stakes on Thursday.

Mullanpur, the venue for the Qualifier, has offered mixed conditions so far. While early games here saw totals exceeding 200, recent matches have been low-scoring, including totals of 111 and 95. The pitch for Thursday could go either way, but with temperatures expected around 30°C and no rain forecast, conditions should be stable.

The winner of this clash will book a direct ticket to the IPL 2025 final. The loser will still have another chance, facing the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. But both teams would prefer to avoid the longer route, especially with momentum and confidence running high.

RCB may enter with a psychological edge from their previous win at this venue, but PBKS will take heart from the support they enjoy in Mullanpur.

When: Thursday, May 29 at 7:30 PM IST

Where: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network, whereas live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Blessing Muzarabani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor