IPL 2025: SRH, LSG confirm initiating ticket refund process after tournament’s one-week suspension

New Delhi, May 9 After BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have confirmed that they are initiating the ticket refund process for their respective home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Seventh-ranked LSG, meanwhile, were set to play host to second-placed RCB in the game scheduled to be held at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening while eighth-placed SRH were to host sixth-ranked KKR in Saturday’s clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

But the two clashes will not happen as scheduled due to the seven-day suspension of the tournament owing to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. “In light of the current situation, #TATAIPL2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly,” said SRH on its ‘X’ account.

On the other hand, LSG wrote on its Instagram account, “Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow.”

The decision to halt IPL 2025 for a week came on the back of cross-border tensions intensifying on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, about 80 kms away from Pathankot, after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed. With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, it presented logistical challenges for the BCCI to bring all stakeholders safely out of the hill station.

As a result, players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament to take them to New Delhi. As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and is followed by the playoffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor