IPL 2025: We're going back to simple cricket, and it's working, says Hardik Pandya

Jaipur, May 2 After Mumbai Indians (MI) stormed to the top of the points table with a 100-run thrashing of Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Hardik Pandya said going back to playing cricket with a simpler approach has worked very well for the side.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, thanks to 61 and 53 from Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma, respectively, and 48 not out each by Suryakumar Yadav and captain Pandya, Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth 217/2.

The bowlers then turned the heat on in their bowling efforts to bowl out a listless RR for 117 in 16.1 overs and get a win in Jaipur for the first time since 2012. With their sixth consecutive win in IPL 2025, MI have solidified their standing as title contenders.

"The way we batted, and we were clinical with the ball - so absolutely (a perfect game). We could have got another 15 runs. What we were trying to say to each other was to play percentage shots. Surya and I said there's value for shots... Ro and Ryan batted the same way.”

“I think it was absolutely fantastic. It is never about people getting chances; it's about what is required in the situation. People are going back to batsmanship. As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship.”

“I don't know who all to mention (among the bowlers). Everyone is really clear. We're going back to simple cricket, and it's working for that. We want to take it game by game, and be humble and disciplined," said Pandya in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rickelton, who was named Player of the Match, said it was an awesome night for him to perform for MI. "I have family here as well, come up this week. Really good week. It was a bit of a slow start. We're clicking nicely as a partnership together. With the weather looming around, we were unsure.”

“That's probably the thing about the IPL (adapting to the conditions). I was guilty in the first quarter of the tournament in trying to do too much. We have such a think tank, senior players, and management group."

Trent Boult, who picked a three-fer, said he was glad MI could get their plans spot on. "As a unit, can't ask for much more than that. Anytime you take 210. It was a good wicket and a good score. Satisfying when it all comes together. Some great experience (in the bowling).”

“T20 cricket is about momentum, and talking and delivering the plans. Luckily, I have some experience out here. One of the better wickets. Jaiswal played some incredible shots out there. Proper nasty-fasty today (from Bumrah). He needs no introduction; he's a world-class bowler. Good feeling. Looking forward to the next one."

With RR now out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag admitted he and middle-order batters should have taken more responsibility. "You've got to give credit to MI for the way they batted. They kept wickets. Yeah, 190-200 would have been ideal. We've been getting good starts.”

“But it's up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv - to step up. We've done a lot of things right and wrong. A lot of mistakes and small errors. We want to focus on them, and focus on the good (stuff) as well."

