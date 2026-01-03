IPL 2026: Atul Wassan backs BCCI on Mustafizur issue, says Shah Rukh Khan wrongly targeted

New Delhi, Jan 3 Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) for its directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad, calling the decision correct and saying actor Shah Rukh Khan was unfairly targeted in the controversy.

Speaking to IANS, Wassan said the uproar surrounding the issue was premature and felt like a knee-jerk reaction, adding that such matters need time before being judged.

“Look, I feel that a completely correct decision has come from the BCCI. The uproar created over the last few days was premature and suddenly became a massive issue. I believe everything should be given time,” Wassan told IANS.

The former India pacer criticised people for targeting KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out that several franchises had bid for Mustafizur at the IPL mini-auction held last December.

“Targeting Shah Rukh Khan was wrong because, apart from KKR, four other franchises bid for the player. They just did not get him. At that time, there was no BCCI directive to not pick him, and the situation with Bangladesh had not deteriorated this much,” he said.

Wassan added that public sentiment has since made the board’s decision appear justified and said that India should not support Bangladesh cricket as long as the situation there remains adverse.

“For an issue to suddenly become this huge, one should have shown patience. It felt like a knee-jerk reaction earlier. Now it seems justified, given the public sentiment. We will not support Bangladesh as long as the situation remains against us,” he said.

He also urged stakeholders to approach the issue with maturity, noting that there is still time before the IPL begins.

The remarks come after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a directive the franchise subsequently followed.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI or IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the franchise said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor