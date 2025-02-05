ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC chase first-ever league win against FC Goa

Goa, Feb 5 FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

The Gaurs are aiming for a third league double against Odisha FC, since they had won the reverse fixture by a 4-2 margin on January 4. The side have won seven out of the 11 encounters against the Juggernauts against the ISL. This makes them only one of the two teams in the league history, besides Mohun Bagan Super Giant (against East Bengal FC), to stay unbeaten against a single opponent after facing them over 10 times.

In their previous clash, FC Goa lost 1-3 to Jamshedpur FC, which snapped their 12-game-long unbeaten run that comprised eight triumphs. The Gaurs will be eyeing to avoid consecutive defeats in the same season for the first time since April last year, when they were defeated by Mumbai City FC twice.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have momentum in their side, since they won their last away game by 3-2 against Bengaluru FC, and then drew 2-2 at home against NorthEast United FC. Prior to the match against the Blues, the Sergio Lobera-coached side was on a three-game-long winless streak on the road (D2 L1). The Juggernauts have previously managed back-to-back away wins only twice, between November-December 2024 and December 2023-February 2024.

FC Goa are placed third in the points table with 33 points from 18 matches, as they have won nine encounters and drawn six times. They will want to surpass the second-placed Jamshedpur FC (34), whereas Odisha FC are also three points (25) adrift the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (28).

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez encouraged his team to rediscover their form after their 3-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC.

“We need to play in the way that we were doing, at least, to be competitive like in the previous games,” he said.

Odisha FC assistant coach Anthony Fernandes spoke about his team’s playing template.

“We love to have possession of the ball and we do that to a great extent. We create plenty of chances and that shows our creativity,” he said.

