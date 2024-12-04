ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna out for season with ACL injury

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 Odisha FC have been handed a heavy blow in the context of the ongoing season as the Kalinga Warriors' star striker Roy Krishna will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ACL (Grade 3) injury sustained during the game against Hyderabad FC.

The club confirmed the length of his injury via social media channels on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Roy is out for the season, as confirmed earlier by our medical team. We are losing an incredible player and one of the best professionals I have ever worked with.

“I am confident he will recover well and come back stronger to help us. It's always difficult to accept such setbacks however, we must keep moving forward and remain focused on our work," said Head Coach, Sergio Lobera to Odisha's media team.

The Fijian forward has been a key player for the club, contributing significantly to their success after joining last season. His absence will undoubtedly be a major blow to the team's attacking prowess.

"While the news is undoubtedly disappointing for fans and the team alike, the club remains optimistic about the future and wishes Roy a speedy recovery," read the statement by the club.

The 37-year old came to India in 2016 with the Kolkata based franchise, then known as Atletico de Kolkata and played for the team till 2022 before securing a move to Bengaluru FC, following which he joined Odisha in 2023. In his first full season with the side, Krishna broke the record of most goals scored by a Odisha FC player in a single season.

The Fiji-born striker has made 116 appearances so far in the Indian domestic competition, playing 9381 minutes whilst scoring 58 goals and providing 28 assists

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor