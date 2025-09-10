ISRL names Hyderabad as venue for round two

Hyderabad, Sep 10 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) on Wednesday announced Hyderabad as the host city for round 2 of the league, naming GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli as the venue for races.

A symbolic exchange of the ISRL Helmet along with unveiling of the poster took place at the event, reflecting the strong collaboration between the league and the State Government in promoting the state’s sporting ecosystem.

Applauding the role of ISRL in introducing international-standard recognised motorsport to Telangana, Sports Minister, Vakiti Srihari stated, "Telangana has always believed in empowering youth through sports by creating world-class venues and training opportunities. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility where dreams turn into reality and athletes are prepared to compete on the global stage for all sports Motorsport, through ISRL, is a shining example of how competitiveness in sport builds character, resilience, and individual growth."

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, said, “This announcement is a testament to both our acceptance and the deep-rooted passion for motorsport in this region. With ISRL, we aim to unlock remarkable sporting and entertainment opportunities for Hyderabad and its youth. The support from the Government of Telangana and SATS reflects the state’s vision of building a vibrant sports ecosystem. ISRL is more than just racing, it’s about creating pathways for athletes, inspiring the next generation, and demonstrating that world-class infrastructure in India can proudly host global-standard sporting events.”

Venues like this become revenue drivers for the government, while private sector participation further strengthens the culture of investment in sports infrastructure. Platforms such as ISRL contribute to the economic impact of motorsport tourism and create a meaningful pathway for youth development and skill-building.

Fans can experience the thrill live this October–December across major Indian cities – Pune (Oct 25-26), Hyderabad (December 6-7), and Kerala (December 20-21).

With the rider line-up now sealed, all roads lead to Pune in October 2025 as ISRL kicks off its second season, promising an unparalleled mix of racing, entertainment, and fan engagement.

