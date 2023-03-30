ISSF WC Shotgun: No luck in Mixed Team Skeet for India

Larnaca [Cyprus], March 30 : The Indian Mixed Team Skeet pairings also had no luck as in the individual competition, bowing out in the qualification stage of the event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, currently underway in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The pair of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Areeba Khan shot a combined 131 out of 150 to finish 16th as the best Indian pair.

Germans Sven Korte and Nadine Messerschmidt won gold beating host athletes Petros Englezoudis and Anastasia Eleftheriou 6-4 in the gold medal match. Man Singh and Raiza Dhillon, the second Indian pair in the field, shot 125 to end in 22nd position.

The Cypriot pair topped the 32-team qualification stage with a score of 140. Americans Kimberly Rhode and Dustan Taylor were second with 139.

After pre-event training of Thursday, the Trap shooting competitions begin on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor