It felt nice: Shooter Abhinav Shaw on winning gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], June 9 : Abhinav Shaw, who won gold and a silver medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, was given a grand welcome at the Asansol railway station here on Thursday.

After the grand welcome, gold medallist Abhinav Shaw said that he felt nice after winning the medal.

Abhinav Shaw told ANI, "It was a nice experience. I had expected to win and I won, it felt nice."

Abhinav's father also expressed his joy after his son made the country proud, he said, "Abhisaw represented India in the junior World Cup and he won gold and silver medal in 100m air rifle mixed and silver in 100m air rifle team. We are very happy and We want that he continues to bring glorify the country."

Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot, teamed up in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event to give India their second gold of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, with a 17-7 win over the French pair of Oceanne Mueller and Romain Aufrere in the gold medal match on Sunday.

India won two more medals on the day, a silver and a bronze, coming in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event through the pairing of Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary and Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla respectively. While the former duo went down 12-16 to the Korean pair of Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun in the gold medal match, the latter won their bronze medal match over Uzebkistan's Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov 16-14 in what was a nail-biter.

Earlier Sainyam, who won the individual women's air pistol gold on Saturday and Abhinav had topped the qualification with a combined effort of 578, while Suruchi and Inder had finished fourth with a score of 571, to make it to the medal matches.

Among other Indians in the fray, the pair of Saalim and Swati Chowdhury finished seventh in the Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a combined score of 624.3, where teammates Abhinav and Gautami posted 628.3 to qualify in second.

In the skeet competitions, Indians could not make it beyond the qualification rounds.

In junior men's skeet, Ritu Raj Bundela shot 116 for a 19th-place finish while Abhay Singh Sekhon ended on a score of 115 to be placed 21st. Munek Batulla was 26th after having shot 113 while Harmehar Lally was further back with a score of 111.

In junior women's skeet, Raiza Dhilon was the best Indian on show, finishing 11th with a score of 108. Muffaddal Deesawala was 14th with 106 and Sanjana Sood, 16th with 106.

