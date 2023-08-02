"It was a bit of a gamble," says Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll after Belgian GP

Spa [Belgium], August 2 : In the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished in the ninth position. In a recent interview while talking about the race, Stroll said that it was a bit of a gamble.

Lance Stroll made it double points finish with a run to ninth, having beaten AlphaTauri rival Yuki Tsunoda to the chequered flag by just under a second.

According to the Formula 1 website Lance Stroll said, “It was a bit of a gamble – if the rain had been heavy enough, we could have saved ourselves the extra stop – but in hindsight two stops were probably the better strategy. The last stages of the race became about managing the soft tyre, so I didn’t really have the grip to defend when Esteban [Ocon] was closing in."

He added, “We’ve had a mixed start to the season and I think we know there’s some work to do as we head into the second half. That being said, it’s been a huge step up from last year and I know the team is motivated to keep pushing for more.”

The Canadian said, “It was good to pick up a couple of points, especially at a circuit where we haven’t been particularly strong this weekend."

While concluding he said, “We made the decision to go for a long first stint on the medium tyres because we could see some rain coming on the radar. The rain did come in some areas of the track, but it was drivable without needing intermediates, so we boxed for the soft tyre."

