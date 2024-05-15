Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to miss Euro 2024 due to injury

New Delhi, May 15 Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will not be available for the upcoming European Championship after he suffered a microfracture in his foot during Villa’s 3-3 draw against Liverpool on Monday.

The 24-year-old, currently on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray, will be sidelined for a month, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Euros 2024 tournament.

“Thank you for your closeness in these hours to you 'Villans' and to the many Italian and Turkish fans. I can't wait to get back on the pitch stronger than before!

Unfortunately I will have to give up the dream of representing my country in a major competition. But that day will come, I'm sure of it and it will be beautiful! Go Azzurri!” the 24-year-old posted on Instagram.

This is a significant blow for both Zaniolo and the Italian national team who are looking to defend the European championship . The young midfielder has been pushing for a spot in coach Luciano Spalletti's squad especially after having a solid season with Aston Villa which saw the club return to the UEFA Champions League.

Italy were drawn into Group B for the upcoming tournament where they will have to face Spain, Croatia and Albania in their hunt for a second consecutive European Championship and will have to overcome the difficult hurdle that awaits them in Germany next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor