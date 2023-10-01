Jaipur Jaguars to face Singh Soorma in finals of Real Kabaddi Season 3

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 : The semi-finals of the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 between Jaipur Jaguars and Aravali Eagles certainly lived up to the expectations, providing fans with an intense and closely contested match.

Both teams displayed their skills and determination, keeping the score neck to neck in the first half. However, the Jaipur Jaguars managed to seize control of the game in the final moments of the first half, executing a successful all-out against the Aravali Eagles, as per the press release.

This strategic move allowed them to take a lead of 4 points as the teams headed into halftime, with the score reading 17-13 in favour of Jaipur Jaguars.

Last year's 3rd runner-up Jaipur Jaguars had a commanding performance in the second half, maintaining their intensity from the first half and capitalizing on their momentum. The team's ability to extend their lead and secure a second all-out against the Aravali Eagles played a crucial role in their victory, ultimately earning them a spot in the finals. Anil from Jaipur Jaguars was the standout player, making a significant impact on the game. His 17 points, which included 16 raid points and 1 tackle point, were instrumental in his team's success.

Additionally, Parveen Birwal's contribution with 7 points, consisting of 2 raid points and 5 tackle points, provided valuable support to the team's efforts. On the other hand, despite the Aravali Eagles' efforts, they couldn't match up to the Jaguars' performance when it mattered the most, leading to their defeat with a final score of 44-21. This victory solidified the Jaipur Jaguars' position in the finals and showcased their strong teamwork and individual talents.

In the second semi-finals, last year’s title winner Shekhawati Kings took on Singh Soorma in a riveting encounter. In the first half, both teams approached the game cautiously, fully aware of the stakes involved. The halftime score of 13-12 in favour of Singh Soorma indicated the closely contested nature of the match. Neither team could establish dominance over the other during this period.

However, the dynamics of the game shifted significantly in the second half. The intensity and skill levels escalated, making it an exhilarating spectacle for the fans. Hemant Chauhan of Singh Soorma emerged as a key player, displaying exceptional skills. His remarkable feat of securing 3 points in a single raid midway through the second half not only showcased his individual prowess but also provided Singh Soorma with a crucial advantage. This feat propelled Singh Soorma to a 7-point lead, highlighting the impact of skill and strategy in the game.

In the crucial moments of the match, the defending champions, Shekhawati Kings, showcased their resilience and fighting spirit. Lakshya Malik, their star player, led a remarkable comeback. With sheer determination, he narrowed the lead down to just 3 points and then, in a stunning display of skill, helped his team secure a 1-point lead with only 4 minutes remaining on the clock. The spectators were on the edge of their seats as Shekhawati Kings seemed on the verge of staging an incredible comeback.

However, Singh Soorma, not to be outdone, demonstrated exceptional teamwork and strategic brilliance in the dying minutes of the match. Executing a perfectly timed all-out against Shekhawati Kings, they wrested back control and sealed their victory. This decisive move not only showcased Singh Soorma's composure under pressure but also highlighted their ability to capitalize on critical moments. With this hard-fought victory, Singh Soorma earned their place in the finals against Jaipur Jaguars, setting the stage for an intense battle for the championship title. The final score read 37-29 in favour of Singh Soorma; Shri Bhagwan Rathi from Singh Soorma won the man of the match for his 10 points exploit.

The match was a roller-coaster of emotions for the players and the fans alike, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport. Now, all eyes are on the finals as Singh Soorma prepares to face off against Jaipur Jaguars in what promises to be an exciting and intense battle for the championship title.

