Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City at the end of the season

Leicester, April 24 Striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City at the end of the 2024-25 season after 13 seasons with The Foxes, which has seen him become the club's greatest-ever player. The 38-year-old has firmly cemented his place in Leicester City’s history over an incredible 13-year spell with the club. He netted 198 goals in 495 appearances and was instrumental in their stunning Premier League title win in 2016.

The former England striker also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Championship titles with the Foxes. "I've been here so long that I truly never thought it would end, so this has not only been really difficult for me to write but also a really difficult decision to make," Vardy said in a video published on his social media.

"Leicester City has been my second home and my extended family, and my life for 13 years. The club, the city, and the people mean so much to me and my family. It's a place that has shaped the lives of our kids, who have been so lucky to call Leicester home for so long. But for me, the time has come to say goodbye," the striker added.

Vardy’s final season with Leicester has been a disappointing one, as the club's relegation has already been confirmed. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the team sits 19th in the table with only 18 points.

Vardy is set to play his last match for the Foxes on May 18 against Ipswich Town. Despite the downturn, he has made it clear that he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

"My only regret, and I'm devastated about this, is that I'm not saying farewell to you (the fans) on the back of a much better season. This isn't the way I wanted my career here to finish," Vardy added.

"This isn't retirement. I want to keep playing and doing what I enjoy most: Scoring goals. Hopefully, there are a few more for Leicester between now and the end of the season and many more in the future. I might be 38, but I still have the desire and ambition to achieve so much more."

This season, Vardy has managed only seven goals for Leicester, a far cry from his standout 2015-16 campaign. That year, he formed a brilliant partnership with Riyad Mahrez as the team defied all odds, starting the season as outsiders, to claim a stunning Premier League title.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection," stated Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future, and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season."

