Jean-Clair Todibo completes permanent move to West Ham United

London, June 6 Jean-Clair Todibo has completed a permanent transfer from OGC Nice after the defender had initially joined the Hammers on loan.

The France international defender arrived at the London Stadium in August 2024 on an initial season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Todibo, 25, made a total of 29 appearances in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign. After seeing the middle of his season punctuated by injuries, Todibo returned to start 12 of the final 13 Premier League matches, including the impressive victories at Arsenal and Manchester United.

The centre-back debuted for Spanish giants Barcelona at the age of 19 and is considered one of the brightest young defenders in European football.

A strong tackler, elite reader of the game and superb distributor of the ball, Todibo helped Nice reach the Coupe de France final in 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals in 2022/23 and achieve two fifth-place finishes in Ligue 1 before departing for England.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson will return to their respective parent clubs, Paris St Germain and Brighton & Hove Albion, following the end of their loan spells.

Soler, 28, joined in August 2024 and made 15 starts and 18 substitute appearances. The Spanish international midfielder scored one goal, in the 3-2 home win against Fulham in January - Graham Potter’s first Premier League win as Hammers boss.

Ferguson, 20, arrived in January from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. The Republic of Ireland international striker made one start and seven substitute appearances during his time at the Club.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Carlos and Evan for their contribution and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them every success for the future," read the statement by the club.

