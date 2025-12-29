Kabaddi Champions League auction ends on high as eight franchises lock teams for inaugural season

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 29 : The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) delivered an unforgettable night on December 28, as all eight franchises came together for the League's first-ever player auction that set the tone for the inaugural season with a total of 128 players being selected, according to a release.

From the roar of anticipation in the room to the proud smiles and thumping heartbeats of teams, the auction was about more than numbers on a board; it was about building a winning unit. Each bid carried a meaning behind it: the dreams of athletes rising from local circuits, the hopes of coaches piecing together their plans, and all the members working endlessly to back their teams.

Across the evening, teams made bold choices as they strengthened their squads with players they believed could make a difference on the mat.

Bhiwani Bulls stole the show with the highest bid of the day as they booked the experience Right Raider, Devank Dalal at Rs 19.2 Lakhs along with prominent names like Pravesh Malik (Rs 5.4 Lakhs), Hitesh Kadian (Rs 7 Lakhs) and Deepak Singh (Rs 5.6 Lakhs).

Building a spine around a strong performer, Sonipat Stars secured their key pick early with Left Raider, Ayan Lochab, with the second-highest bid of the evening at Rs 18.4 Lakhs, while energising their roster with a blend of skill and promise with players like Mohit Kaushik (Rs 3.7 Lakhs), Navdeep Duhan (Rs 6.2 Lakhs).

Jaideep Dahiya became the costliest player for the Faridabad Fighters at Rs 17.4 Lakhs. The Fighters have made their mark with a player who has a fearless style and wins the fans with his moves, matched with teammates Yogesh Dahiya ( Rs 9.2 Lakhs), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (Rs 2 Lakhs), and Ankit Jaglan (Rs 6.6 Lakhs).

Karnal Kings' marquee pick, Sunil Malik at Rs 14.2 Lakhs, rounded out an exciting night as the team backed young athletes with potential players like Surender Gill (Rs 7.4 Lakhs), Akshit Dhull (Rs 4.4 Lakhs), Rohan Nandal and more.

Hisar Heroes went after Right Raider, Ashu Malik, at Rs. 12.2 Lakhs, who will be backed up by Nitesh Kumar (Rs 7 Lakhs), Saurabh Nandal (Rs 4.8 Lakhs), Surjeet Singh (Rs 7.6 Lakhs) and Nitin Kumar (Rs 3 Lakhs) to turn heads with moves that bring the thrill to the matches.

Panipat Panthers strategically grabbed All-Rounder Ankit Jaglan at Rs 9.8 Lakhs, who will be supported by his team members Narender Kandola (Rs 7.2 Lakhs), Meetu Sharma (Rs 7 Lakhs), Deepanshu Khatri (Rs 4.8 Lakhs) and more.

Gurugram Gurus showed confidence in their strategy by selecting a game-changer, Right Raider, Neeraj Narwal at Rs 9.6 Lakhs, Sanjay Dhull (Rs 3.4 Lakhs), whose presence adds balance and flair to their competitive setup.

Rohtak Royals' top bid, Vijay Malik at Rs 9.4 lakhs followed by Right Raider Rakesh Singroha (Rs 7.2 Lakhs), Sandeep Deswal (Rs 6 Lakhs), Sandeep Narwal (Rs 3.4 Lakhs), Aryan Kumar (Rs 5 Lakhs) reflected their belief in the team belief.

While names and bids drew the crowds' cheers, what truly resonated were the players' journeys from local akharas and state circuits that brought them to this moment, and teams ready to back their belief in those players' futures.

One franchise owner summed up the emotion of the night, "Every bid we placed was a vote of confidence, not just in a skill set, but in a person's journey and dream."

As the auction concluded and rosters began to take shape, the shared sense of anticipation was unshakable. Teams celebrating together, young players dreaming aloud, coaches smiling with strategy in their eyes, everything pointed to one thing, this league is more than competition.

With the teams now formed and the stage set, kabaddi supporters everywhere are ready for the main action to begin, where every match, every tackle, and every successful raid reflects the faith that was placed on this unforgettable night.

