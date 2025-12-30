Kanpur's comeback and Lucknow's dominance headline Day 6 action in UPKL Season 2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 : Day 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 opened with contrasting contests at the Noida Indoor Stadium, as Kanpur Warriors staged a strong second-half comeback, while Lucknow Lions continued their unbeaten run with another dominant display on Tuesday.

In the opening match of the day, Kanpur Warriors registered a hard-fought 35-30 victory over Aligarh Tigers. Aligarh Tigers, playing without key raider Vinay, were led by Kunal Bhati, who produced an impressive first-half performance, scoring consistently and helping his side inflict an early all-out.

Aligarh went into halftime with a five-point lead. However, the momentum shifted after the break as Kanpur Warriors tightened their defence and capitalised on Kunal being kept quiet in the second half. Led by Sushant Chaudhary, who finished with an outstanding 17 raid points, Kanpur overturned the deficit, opened up a five-point lead of their own, and managed the closing stages effectively to seal the comeback win, as per a press release from UPKL.

The second match of the day saw Lucknow Lions underline their supremacy with a commanding 42-21 win over JD Noida Ninjas. The contest began as a tactical defensive battle, with both teams keeping key raiders under control and Lucknow holding a narrow one-point lead at halftime. The match opened up in the second half as Lucknow's defence, led by Nishant Raghuvanshi and Mohd Amaan, grew increasingly effective. Young raider Akash Nain stepped up with impactful raids, well supported by Arjun Deshwal and Arya Deshwal. Lucknow inflicted three all-outs in the second half, pulling away decisively to maintain their 100 per cent record in the league.

Action on Day 6 continued later with matches played between Awadh Ramdoots and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, Brij Stars and Kashi Kings, and Sangam hallengers against Purvanchal Panthers.

