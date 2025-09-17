Kapil Dev’s Sporting Spirit Meets Corporate Strategy at PGTI

The Professional Golf Tour of India is entering a new chapter with the arrival of Amitabh Kant on its Board and the inclusion of global advisors like Shantanu Narayen and Nikesh Arora. But what makes this moment even more unique is the presence of Kapil Dev, India’s cricketing legend, whose association with PGTI continues to inspire young athletes.

Kapil Dev has long spoken about the beauty of golf as a sport of patience and strategy. His belief that “golf keeps you humble” has resonated with players across the country. With his sporting wisdom complementing the governance expertise of Amitabh Kant, PGTI is set to benefit from both athletic inspiration and structural leadership. The corporate presence of Narayen, Arora, and Bakshi adds a third layer of strength to PGTI’s vision. Their involvement ensures that the sport will have the financial backing and global exposure required for its growth.