Karnal Kings bank on experience at KCL auction, sign Sunil Malik as top buy

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Karnal Kings made their intent clear at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, opting for experience, composure, and match temperament as they put together a squad designed to handle pressure and deliver when it matters most, according to a KCL release.

At the centre of Karnal's plans is Sunil Malik, the franchise's highest acquisition, secured for Rs 14.2 lakhs. A dependable presence in the right corner, Sunil brings leadership, consistency, and a calm authority that sets the tone for the team's defensive unit.

Adding thrust to the raiding department is Surender Gill (Rs 7.4 lakhs), whose attacking instincts and finishing ability are expected to play a key role in Karnal's campaign. The Kings further 1strengthened their balance with experienced names such as Ashish Malik and Akshit Dhull (Rs. 4.4 lakhs each), while Rohit Nandal provides solidity in the left cover position.

Karnal's squad also reflects smart depth-building, with players like Sahil Satpal, Sachin Manipal, and all-rounder Manjeet adding versatility across roles. The inclusion of emerging talents, including Sachin, Harsh, Ankush Chahar, Ajay Bijender, Tanish Kumar, Kirtan Narender, Nishant Rajesh, and Aman Pahal, underlines the franchise's belief in nurturing young potential alongside proven performers.

Reacting to becoming Karnal's top signing, Sunil Malik said, "I'm honoured by the trust Karnal Kings have shown in me. I'm ready to take responsibility, lead from the front, and give everything for the team and our supporters."

Speaking about the auction strategy, the Karnal Kings owner said, "We wanted a team that plays with discipline and courage. This squad reflects our belief in structure, resilience, and players who are ready to step up in crucial moments."

Ravinder Pahal, head coach, shared a similar sentiment, adding, "Every player has been picked with a purpose. We have leaders on the mat and young players eager to learn. The balance in this squad gives us confidence going into the season."

With a squad built on composure, Karnal Kings now turn their attention to preparation, ready to take on the Kabaddi Champions League with belief and a clear identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor