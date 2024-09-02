Kathryn Bryce to lead Scotland in Women's T20 World Cup

Edinburgh, Sep 2 Star all-rounder Kathryn Bryce has returned to the side to lead the 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in UAE next month.

Bryce was instrumental in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 in May this year which secured them a maiden spot in the showpiece tournament. She scored 177 runs and also claimed nine wickets to secure them a berth in the main event along with Sri Lanka.

Her sister, wicket-keeper-batter Sarah Bryce is the designated vice-captain. Thirteen memebers of the squad featured during the qualifying campaign in the UAE in April and May. Joining those thirteen are Olivia Bell and Abbi Aitken-Drummond, both of whom featured during the recent successful Tri-Series in Netherlands. Experienced leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood is also named in the squad.

In Kathryn ], Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser and Megan McColl among others, Scotland have plenty of options who can contribute with both bat and ball and head coach Craig Wallace is confident of a strong showing.

“The make-up and balance of this squad is outstanding. We’ve got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad," Wallace said.

“While it was really tough, it was also actually enjoyable to select this squad, looking back at many of those great performances, and we know all 15 players can go out there and win cricket matches for us at the World Cup.

“If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who’ve not been selected but who’ve been pushing and performing all year. It was great to be able to argue about players’ cases in a positive sense based on the work they’ve all produced."

Scotland will take on Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and England in Group B, with the top two in the group qualifying for the semifinal stage. The tournament begins on October 3, with the Scots facing Bangladesh in the opening fixture in Sharjah.

“I am so excited about what lies ahead. If we behave and play the way we have done during the last year, who knows what can happen at the World Cup – we could win as many games as we want to. The players play a great brand of cricket, and have so much belief in themselves, so the possibilities are limitless, really," he added.

“To help this squad qualify for the World Cup is the greatest thing I’ve achieved. To be part of history is massively special for all the players – and for me, though I’m just trying to help these players on a journey. I’m far more excited and more nervous about this World Cup than I was when I was a player!”

Squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.

