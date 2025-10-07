Kazakhstan triumphs in Acrobatic Routine to finish as Artistic Swimming Champions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7 : The last day of artistic swimming at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 saw Kazakhstan claim the top spot at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex today, with 10 medals (six gold, two silver, and two bronze) in hand. Meanwhile, India's Men's Water Polo team lost 11-35 to Japan, and the Women's Water Polo team was defeated 4-23 by Uzbekistan in the Water Polo Preliminaries.

The artistic swimming events concluded spectacularly, with teams delivering stunning, high-energy performances that captivated spectators.

Uzbekistan's Khadicha Agzamova and Sabina Makhmudova clinched gold in the Duet Free event, while Kazakhstan secured top honours in the Acrobatic Routine. Thailand finished second overall with six medals (two gold, two silver, and two bronze), and Uzbekistan joined them on the podium with seven medals (two gold, one silver, and four bronze), according to a press release from SFI.

Japan overpowered India 35-11 in Men's Group B to shatter India's dream of Asian Games qualification. Lowrey Jun led Japan's scoreboard with six goals; Captain Ura Enishi and Moriya Yuki scored four each, while Maeda Toshiyuki, Sakamaki Naru, Jo Hiroto, and Matsuno Ryosuke netted three apiece.

Shoyama Yu and Takeda Ryuta added 2, and Yamamoto Ryotaro scored 1. For India, Ankit Prasad top-scored with four goals, Sarang Ravindra Vaidya added 2, while Shreyas Vaidya, Bhagesh Kuthe, Pranav Mhatre, Uday Uttekar, and Vibhav Kuthe scored one apiece.

In Women's Group A, Uzbekistan beat India 23-4. Gavashelashvli Elena starred with six goals, while Captain Yusupova Khilola, Salamatova Aziza, and Verklova Aleksa scored four apiece. Khusniyabonu Abdullaeva added 2, and Murtazaeva Komila, Andriyakhina Sofiya, and Talina Sofiya netted one each. For India, Kripa Ranichithra and Prachetha Raghavendra Rao scored two goals each.

Women's Group B saw China defeat Kazakhstan 23-6. Shi Jingjiarong led the scoring with four goals, while Li Linyun, Wang Xuan, and Zhang Qishuo netted three each. Yan Jing, Captain Sun Yating, Guo Chenghong, and Zhu Yajing added 2 apiece, with Li Peiyang and Li Jianyu scoring one each. For Kazakhstan, Ponchinok Darya, Kaplun Viktoriya, Novikova Anna, Vorontsova Olga, Rudneva Yelizaveta, and Captain Mirshina Anastassiya scored 1 goal each.

Women's Group B saw Thailand beat Hong Kong 26-7. Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn led with seven goals, Rueangsappaisan Raksina added 5, while Pukkaman Panita, Chotrochanaanan Paranee, and Kwantongtanaree Pittayaporn scored three apiece. Captain Thineilai Janista netted 2, and Kongchouy Thanita, Puangtong Kritsaa, and Ngamcharoensuktaworn Pimpin scored one each. For Hong Kong, Lau Kwan Ling scored 3, Ho Cheuk Kiu added 2, and Ng Hau Laam and Captain Lau Tsz Ching scored one apiece.

In Men's Group B, China defeated Uzbekistan 29-11. Cai Yuhao led with six goals, Lu Yi scored 5, and Zhu Beile and Yang Shanglin netted four each. Chu Chenghao, Zhang Jinpeng, and Captain Chen Yimic added 2 apiece, while Liu Zhilong, Wang Beiyi, Shen Dingsong, and Zhu Gengmin scored one each. For Uzbekistan, Vishnyakov Artur scored 4, Nossirov Nuriddin added 2, and Kotenko Anatoliy, Sayfiddinov Burkhonjon, Turgunov Shakhzod, Yusufjanov Saidislombek, and Dlimurodov Masudjin scored one apiece.

Also, in Men's Group B, Kazakhstan beat Singapore 11-7. Shimider top-scored with three goals, Akhmetov Ruslan and Ruday Mikhail netted two each, while Verdesh Yulian, Baltabekuly Adil, Shakenov Murat, and Bobrovskiy Mstislav added 1 apiece. For Singapore, See Tien Ee Jayden scored two goals, while Goh Matthias, Goh Wen Zhe, Chank Derek, Chan Dominic Bo, and Saik Justin each scored 1.

