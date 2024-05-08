'Keep politics out of the stadium’, DDCA fumes over AAP supporters raising slogans in favor of Kejriwal during IPL game

New Delhi, May 8 Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials have urged the fans to "keep politics out" of the stadium and "just enjoy the games".

On Tuesday, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chanted slogans in favor of their imprisoned chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Delhi Police then took the supporters into custody following the incident but released shortly after that.

Reacting to this incident, a DDCA official, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that politics should not enter the stadium. “Fans come and enjoy the match. It is my request to political parties' supporters to not use it as a platform to do your politics,” he said.

AAP also posted the video of it on X, stating, "Jail ka Jawab vote se, slogans raised during the DC vs RR IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground against the conspiracy of CM Kejriwal's arrest."

Another DDCA official, too, echoed his sentiments, saying, “This is unacceptable. Cricket is loved by all. Political parties should keep such stunts out of the stadium. They only create problems for other fans who have paid money and come with family to enjoy their evening.”

