Keshorn Walcott Wins Gold in Men’s Javelin Throw at World Athletics Championships 2025

Keshorn Walcott Wins Javelin Title in Tokyo: Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott clinched the men’s javelin gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with a throw of 88.16 metres on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

BACK ON TOP 🤩



🇹🇹’s Keshorn Walcott launches 88.16m to claim his first ever world title in the javelin at #WorldAthleticsChamps 🚀



It’s his first global title since Olympic gold in 2012 😤#WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/JNPdcJ4thi — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 18, 2025

The 32-year-old, who had won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, outperformed a strong line-up that included Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber.

Walcott’s throw came in his fourth attempt and secured him his first-ever medal at the World Championships. Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the silver with 87.38 metres, while the United States’ Curtis Thompson took bronze with 86.67 metres.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, finished eighth with a best of 84.03 metres. His compatriot Sachin Yadav recorded 86.27 metres and narrowly missed the podium in fourth place.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic champion, finished tenth with a best throw of 82.73 metres.