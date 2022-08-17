Khelo India jr women's swimming challenge series to be held across 5 zones on Aug 20-21

New Delhi, Aug 17 Phase 1 of the Khelo India junior women's swimming challenge series is scheduled to start across five Zonal locations on August 20-21.

The five Zones include New Delhi, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) and Kolkata (West Bengal).

This is the first-time ever that a Swimming Zonal Competition of this magnitude is being organized for the Junior (U-18) and Youth (U-15) categories for girls. Around 850 swimmers will participate in multiple events such as 100 M and 200 M in Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly and Individual Medley. The total entries across all events and zones are over 2000.

The Sports ministry, under the Khelo India scheme, has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 1.02 Crore to the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for the conduct of this Series across a total of 2 Phases.

Out of the total money sanctioned, Rs 36 Lakh has also been earmarked as Prize Money to the Top 5 in every racing event across all the zones.

The venues include:

New Delhi- SAI Dr. SPM Swimming Pool Complex

Bangalore- Ray Center, Wilson Garden

Kolkata- SAI Swimming Pool

Hoshangabad - Narmada Taran Pushkar

Ahmedabad - Saavy Swaraj Sports Club

