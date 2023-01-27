Khelo India Youth Games 2023: When and Where is the opening ceremony

The Khelo India Youth Games, one of India's most important domestic sport events is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony, which will be held on January 30. The opening ceremony will mark the start of the multi-discipline event and will be held in Bhopal.

The proceedings will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Top stars like Shaan, Neeti Mohan and also Shiva Mani would be present at the ceremony.The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is all set to start on January 31. Ahead of that, DD Sports re-aired the 2021-22 edition of the Khelo India University Games on their platform. During this, DD Sports used a makeshift scorecard (an excel sheet) while re-telecasting the finals of the 10m Individual Air Pistol category.