Kho-Kho has always been close to the heart of every Indian, says Aparshakti Khurana

Actor, Singer and Anchor Aparshakti Khurana feels the indeginous sport Kho-Kho has always been close to the heart of every Indian and there will be a sure-shot entertainment when Ultimate Kho Kho kicks off on August 14 in Pune.Aparshakti Khurana comments came as India gets ready for inaugural season of one of the nation’s favourite indigenous sport. The league has roped in anchor, singer, actor, RJ, and Bollywood celebrity Aparshakti Khurana Joining Aparshakti is popular sports presenter Arjun Pandit along with Punjabi and Telugu movie actress Shruti Sodhi. to host Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1.

"Kho-Kho has always been close to the heart of every Indian as they have played this game at some point time in their life. It's a nostalgic sport. The league will not be short of any blockbuster entertainment and there will be edge of the seat thrilling action and suspense to draw in the interest of viewers," said Aparshakti Khurana in a statement."I'm delighted to be part of Ultimate Kho Kho and excited to play a part in this historic moment as this iconic Indian sport is set for chalaang," he added.The debut season will initiate its proceedings with the campaign tag line ‘India Maar Chalaang’, which aims to popularise the jump players take during the game, and metaphorically represent the growth the sport will witness with this league.Season 1 will see six teams: Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan & Badshah), Odisha Juggernauts (Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports), take on each other for the title of the first-ever Ultimate Kho Kho champion.

Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho:

"With Ultimate Kho Kho, this sport will be taken to a new level that has never been experienced before. Our goal is to revolutionize this indigenous sport by incorporating a few changes to its format and utilizing technology. It will be a visual spectacle for the Kho Kho fraternity, and sports lovers will celebrate the next 22 days as a Kho Kho carnival. As we are all proud of India's performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, we believe encouraging our "Matti Ka Khel" will boost the sport and encourage the players to prepare for the bigger challenges ahead. The time has arrived when every household in the country will resonate with the chants of 'Ab Kho Hoga' & 'India Maar Chalaang'."

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the much-anticipated league in five languages on Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi), and Sony TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil). The league will also be available to livestream on their premium OTT platform SonyLIV