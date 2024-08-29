Kieran Trippier announces retirement from international football

New Delhi, Aug 29 England defender Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33, closing the chapter on a distinguished career that saw him earn 54 caps. Trippier, who has been a key figure in England’s defense since making his debut in 2017 under former manager Gareth Southgate, took to social media to share his decision.

"I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country, let alone achieve 54 caps," Trippier posted on Instagram. "It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments."

The Newcastle right-back will be forever remembered for his stunning free-kick goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinal in Moscow.

Throughout his international career, Trippier was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s squads. He captained England three times, a testament to his influence both on and off the pitch.

Trippier started England's first six matches at Euro 2024, before being replaced by Luke Shaw for the final, and was also a regular starter during England's run to the Euro 2020 final, where they were narrowly defeated by Italy.

Reflecting on his journey, Trippier expressed gratitude to those who had supported him along the way. "I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years," he said. "Thank you to all my teammates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final, and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament."

As England prepare for their upcoming Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, interim coach Lee Carsley will announce his first squad today.

Trippier extended his best wishes to the new regime. "I want to wish Lee, the coaching staff, and the team all the best for the future."

He also reserved a special thank you for the England fans, whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout his international career. "And finally, a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support, travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."

