KIUG 2022: Local lad Yoonus Shah creates new games record

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), made the big move on the day, picking up as many as 12 medals in Rowing including six gold at Gorakhpur's pristine Ramgarh Taal, however defending champions Jain University, Karnataka, continued to lead the medal tally at the 3rd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) at the end of day seven of competitions on Monday.

Also, local lad Yoonus Shah of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) in Bareilly, warmed hearts with a new Games record in his Men's 1500m win on the first day of the Athletics competitions, at the Guru Govind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) track in Lucknow. His timing of 3.51.61mins was far better than the earlier record of 3.52.54mins set in the very first edition of the Games.

Jain currently with 15 gold, eight silver and four bronze medals find PUC in hot pursuit with 12 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals and the duo along with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (GNDU) with 10 gold, 14 silver, five bronze, were threatening to break away from the pack with five more days of competition remaining.

Jain University have much to thank their star swimmers Siva Sridhar and Shrungi Bandekar for their top spot on the medal tally as both accounted for 13 of their 15 golds won so far. The duo emerged as the best male and female swimmers of the Games with eight and five golds to their names respectively. Siva in fact finished with 11 medals to go with the seven he had won in the last edition at home.

There were other success stories in the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium pool at Gautambuddh Nagar as well with the likes of Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) picking up four golds and seven medals whereas Shristi Upadhyay, Preetha V, Rohit Benedicton and Danush Suresh also picked up three golds a piece.

The Mahatma Gandhi Public University (MGU), Kottayam and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) dominated the first day of the athletics competition, Yoonus' record notwithstanding, picking up as many as two each of the 10 golds on offer.

Gurindervir Singh however picked up the prized Men's 100m gold for his Guru Kashi University, completing the dash in 10.57secs. The fastest woman of the Games title was picked up by Avantika Santosh Narali of Savitribai Phule Pune University, who won the women's 100m in a time of 11.68secs.

Kottayam's golds came through Manoop M in the Men's 400m Hurdles and K.M. Srikanth in the Men's Long Jump while Shivechha Patil won the women's 1500m to give SPPU a second gold on the track.

At Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting range, India's international shooters continued to shine as Manu Bhaker won the women's 25m pistol team gold while Sarabjot won the men's 10m air pistol team gold as well as a silver in the individual event. Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra won the women's 25m pistol individual event while Kamaljeet won the men's 10m air pistol gold.

The GNDU's presence in the top three can be attributed to their success at the Wrestling mat in Varanasi's IIT-BHU indoor stadium. They won two golds on the day and have picked up a total of five gold, five silver and one bronze from the sport so far. Their winners today were Rajni in the women's 76kg category and Priya in the Women's 67kg category.

Also at the GGSSC, Lucknow, the men's football semi-final lineups were firmed up today. Punjabi University who were involved in a goalless draw with Kannur early in the day have qualified and will play a tough MGU, Kottayam side in the first semis while Kolkata's Adamas University will clash with GNDU in the second. GNDU won their final group match 3-0 against Kota University on Monday.

Also at the GGSC, the Men's Hockey semi-finalists were also identified after the final group games concluded. Punjabi University take on Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur in one semi whereas Sambalpur University, Odisha clash with GNDU, Amritsar, in the second. All semi-finals are slated for Tuesday.

Results of the Day so far:

-Athletics (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Pole Vault Women- Sathya 3.60m (gold) Jain U, Sidhushree G 3.60 (silver) Bangalore U, Uvadharrshini M 3.30m (bronze) Madras U

10000m Women- Basanti Kumari 36.00.73m (gold) Mangalore U, Reshma Kevate 36.00.74 (silver) Shivaji U, Poonam Sonune 36.01.09 (bronze) Mangalore U)

10000m Men- Pradeep Kumar 30.55.88 (gold) Rajasthan U, Rohit Kumar 30.55.94 (silver) Guru Nanak Dev U, Upendra Baliyan 32.14.66 (bronze) Mangalore U

100m Women- Avantika Santosh Narali 11.68 (gold) Savitribai Phule Pune U, Sudeshna Shiva 11.94 (silver) Shivaji U, Kamaljeet Kaur 12.33 (bronze) Punjabi U

1500m Women- Shivechha Vikash Patil 4.43.70 (gold) Savitribai Phule Pune U, Snehalata Yadav 4.50.66 (silver) Mangalore U, Mamata Pal 5.00.98 (bronze) Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia U

400m Hurdles Women- Nidhi Yogendra Singh 1.01.63 (gold) Mumbai U, Neha 1.01.94 (silver) Guru Nanak Dev U, Simmy 1.03.08 (bronze)

400m Hurdles Men- Manoop M 53.16 (gold) MGU, Karna Bag 53.64 (silver) Burdwan U, Pravin Kumar 54.45 (bronze) Madras U

4*400, Mixed Relay- Panjab U 3.30.08 (gold), Mahatma Gandhi U 3.30.30 (silver), Calicut U 3.36.35 (bronze)

Long Jump Men- K.M. Srikanth 7.36m (gold) MGU, Rishabh Rishishwar 7.22m (silver), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia U, Sajan R 7.18m (bronze), Kerala U

100m Men- Gurindervir Singh 10.57s (gold) Guru Kashi U, Lalu Prasad Bhoi 10.60 (silver) KIIT, Bhubaneshwar, Abhishek Dalabehera 10.72 (bronze) Utkal U

Discus Throw Men- Prince 49.63m (gold) Chandigarh U, Harnoor Singh Sandhu 49.35m (silver), Ujjwal 48.70 (bronze) Mangalore U

1500m Men- Yoonus Shah 3.51.61 (gold) Mahatma Jyotiba Phule U, Shivam 3.54.52 (silver) Himachal Pradesh U, Vishesh Mahla 4.05.92 (bronze) Mangalore U

-Badminton

Women

Jain University, Karnataka df Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore - 2 - 1

Ranchi University df Aligarh Muslim University - 2 - 0

Savitribai Phule Pune University df Rayalseema University - 2 - 1

Men

Savitribai Phule Pune University df Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg - 3 - 0

University of Delhi df University of Calcutta - 3 - 0

-Football

Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Annamalai University, Chidambaram df Sambalpur University, Odisha - 2 - 1

GNDU, Amritsar df VELS University, Chennai - 2 - 0

Football Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)

Panjabi U, Patiala df Kannur U 0-0

GNDU, Amritsar df University of Kota, Rajasthan - 3 - 0

Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala Vs Punjabi University Patiala

2nd Semifinal(4 PM)- GNDU Amritsar Vs Adamas University West Bengal-

-Rowing

2000m Women's Single Sculls- Shweta Brahmachari 7.39.54 (gold) Calcutta U, Amandeep Kaur 7.51.48 (silver) PUP, Manasa S M 8.07.48 (bronze) PES

2000m Men's Cox Fours- Tarun Dangi, Prabhakar Singh Rajawat, Ankit Sendhav, Nitesh Bhardwaj, (gold) GNU, PUC (silver), PUP (bronze)

2000m Men's Fours- Sukhdeep Singh, Rajat Kumar, Sahil Mudgil, Aditya Kumar Singh (gold) PUC, KUU (silver), Central UM (bronze)

2000m Men's Lower Weight - Malak Singh (gold) Central UM, Govind Singh Rajput (silver) Lovely PU, Simranjit (bronze) PUC

2000m Men's Fours Lower Weight- PUP (gold), KUU (silver), PUC (bronze)

2000m Women's Pairs- UOM (gold), KEU (silver), OSM (bronze)

2000m Women's Cox Pairs- PUC (gold), KIU (silver), GNU (bronze)

2000m Men's Pairs- PUC (gold), PUP (silver), KUU (bronze)

2000m Men's Cox Pairs- PUP (gold), Central UM (silver), PUC (bronze)

2000m Men's Cox Pairs Lower Weight- PUC (gold), GNU (silver), KUU (bronze)

2000m Women's Fours- KEU (gold), UOM (silver), PUC (bronze)

2000m Women's Cox Fours- PUC (gold), GNU (silver), SPU (bronze)

2000m Women's Fours (R2)- Central UM (gold), GNU (silver)

2000m Men's Cox Singles Lower Weight- Simranjit 7.16.81 (gold) PUC, Balram Soni 7.46.51 (silver) GNU, Prathamesh Kachare 8.11.92 (bronze) SUK

2000m Men's Singles Heavy Weight- Pratik Gupta (gold) Calcutta U

-Swimming (SVSP stadium, Gautam Buddh Nagar)

800m Free Men- Anurag Singh 8.44.54 (gold) U of Delhi Institution of Eminence, Dhyan Balakrishna 8.52.52 (silver) Jain U, Krishna Rajendra Gadhak 9.01.69 (bronze) Kerala U

200m Medley Men- Shrungi Bandekar 2.31.02 (gold) Jain U, Firdoush Kayamkhani 2.33.55 (silver) Kota U, Shristi Upadhyay 2.34.71 (bronze) Jadavpur U

4*200 Free Men- Jain U 8.10.57 (gold), U of Delhi Institution of Eminence 8.16.58 (silver), Panjab U 8.19.00 (bronze)

4*100 Free Women- Madras U 4.21.45 (gold), Jain U 4.27.79 (silver), Jadavpur U 4.31.97 (bronze)

100m Free Men- Siva Sridhar 52.76 (gold) Jain U, Vikkas Prabhakar 52.78 (silver) SRM U, Veer Khatkar 53.12 (bronze) Maharshi Dayanand U

100m Free Women- Shrungi Bandekar 1.01.51 (gold) Jain U, Shristi Upadhyay 1.02.93 (silver) Jadavpur U, Sadhvi Dhuri 1.03.49 (bronze) Savitribai Phule Pune U

100m Breast Men- Danush Suresh 1.03.98 (gold) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical U, Benedicton Rohit 1.05.56 (silver) Anna U, Ms. Yadesh Babu 1.06.77 (bronze) Anna U

100m Breast Women- Chahat Arora 1.17.36 (gold) Panjab U, Jyoti Patil 1.18.86 (silver) Mumbai U, Aarti Patil 1.18.98 (bronze) Mumbai U

-Shooting (Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi)

10m Air Pistol Men- Kamaljeet (Indira Gandhu U) 242.1 (gold), Sarabjot Singh (Panjab U) 239.1 (silver), Sahil Choudhary (DUSC) 216.9 (bronze)

10m Air Pistol Men Team- Panjab U 1737 (gold) (Sarabjot, Udhayveer Sidhu, Aditya Maira), Maharshi Dayanand U 1718 (silver) (Hardeep Singh Gill, Shubham, Shubham Bisla), Delhi University Sports Council 1712 (bronze) (Devansh Gupta, Sahil Choudhary, Varun Dubey)

25m Pistol Women- Abhidnya Ashok Patil 30 (gold) BVU Maharashtra, Niveditha Nair 28 (silver) BU Tamil Nadu, Neha 25 (bronze) MSU Saharanpur

25m Pistol Team Women- Panjab U 1729 (gold), Savitribai Phule Pune U 1682 (silver), GNDU 1678 (bronze)

-Wrestling

125kg Men- Prashant, Chaudhary Charan Singh U (gold), Akshay Satpal, Shivaji U (silver), Rohit, RTMNU (bronze)

61kg Men- Udit, Maharshi Dayanand U (gold), Sudhir Jat, BTU (silver), Lokpal Goher , DAV (bronze)

86kg Men- Sanjeev Kumar, Guru Kashi U (gold), Pratik Jagtap, SPPU (silver), Pawan Baisoya, CSSU (bronze)

55kg Greco Roman- Sanjeev, DBU (gold), Vishal, GNDU (silver), Dyaneshwar k. Patil, SRTMU (bronze)

87kg Greco Roman- Vijay Doiphode, Shivaji U (gold), Shubham Dudhal, PAHSU (silver), Ajay, Kurukshetra U (bronze)

130kg Men- Satish, MDU (gold), Deepanshu, ITMU (silver), Shubham Sidnabe, SU (bronze)

57kg Women- Rajni, GNDU (gold), Kalpana, CBLU (silver), Rupinder Kaur, Panjab U (bronze)

65kg Women- Kusum, BPSMV (gold), Khushi Rani, RTMNU (silver), Muskan Devi, GNDU (bronze)

68kg Women- Anju, CDLK (gold), Bhumi, CU (silver), Neha, CCSU (bronze)

76kg Women- Priya, GNDU (gold), Bipasha, CKU (silver), Saneha Sidhu, CDLU (bronze)

-Hockey Men (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Punjabi University, Patiala beat GNDU, Amritsar - 4 - 0

Lovely Professional University beat Savitribai Phule Pune University - 5 - 2

Sambalpur University, Odisha beat Bengaluru City University - 4 - 3

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi - 4 - 3.

